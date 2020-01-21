Hillary Clinton Takes Elizabeth Warren’s Side on Whether Bernie Lied: ‘It’s Part Of A Pattern’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s side over Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in their dispute over a private 2018 meeting, saying Sanders’ alleged remark that a woman couldn’t defeat President Donald Trump is “part of a pattern.”

In a new Hollywood Reporter interview to support the upcoming Hulu docuseries Hillary, Secretary Clinton weighed in on the controversy that roiled the Democratic primary last week, in which Warren confirmed repeatedly that Sanders had told her during a private meeting that a woman couldn’t defeat Trump.

Sanders “allegedly told Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman could win, a statement he vigorously denies,” the interviewer said, and asked “How did you digest that?”

Secretary Clinton made it clear she believed Warren, and cited Sanders’ repeated attacks on her in 2016 as “not qualified” to be president:

Well, number one, I think [that sentiment] is untrue, which we should all say loudly. I mean, I did get more votes both in the primary, by about 4 million, and in the general election, by about 3 million. I think that both the press and the public have to really hold everybody running accountable for what they say and what their campaign says and does. That’s particularly true with what’s going on right now with the Bernie campaign having gone after Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her. Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern. If it were a one-off, you might say, “OK, fine.” But he said I was unqualified. I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.

Secretary Clinton went on to say that she told Warren, and the other women running this year, words to the effect of “Look, you can run the best campaign, but you’re going to have to be even better than your best campaign to overcome some of the unfairness that will be directed at you as a woman.”

She went on to add that “I’ve tried to tell all the candidates the same thing, but with the women, I say, ‘You’re probably not going to be treated fairly, don’t let it knock you off stride.'”

Clinton has also been unsparing in her criticism of Warren, however, ripping a pair of the Massachusetts senator’s key policy proposals during a November interview.

