WATCH: House Floor Erupts in Cheers as Nancy Pelosi Announces Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill Has Passed

Cheers erupted on the floor of the House of Representatives as Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the gavel down following the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

Members in the lower chamber worked late into Friday night and early Saturday morning, and at 2:04 a.m., voting concluded on the bill, with 219 members voting “yea,” and 216 voting “nay” — including Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon. Not a single Republican voted for the legislation.

Upon completion of the vote, Speaker Pelosi announced “On this vote, the yeas are 219, the nays are 212. The bill is passed without objection. The motion to reconsider is laid upon the table.”

As the gavel fell, members — presumably 219 of them, anyway — applauded, and Speaker Pelosi let out a small, jubilant laugh.

The measure will next go to the Senate, where a provision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour will likely be stripped from the Senate version of the Covid relief package on procedural grounds. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has ruled that the provision does not meet the requirements for inclusion in a so-called reconciliation bill, which only requires a simple majority for passage.

Democrats hope to pass the bill into law with support from a few moderate Republicans, but if all 50 Democrats vote for it, Vice President Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking vote.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

