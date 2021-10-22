A House Republican ended his floor speech Thursday by using a euphemism widely understood to mean “Fuck Joe Biden.”

“People are understandably frustrated,” said Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL), in comments trashing the $3.5 Trillion reconciliation bill. “Actually, they’re very angry. And they’re not going to sit back and take it much longer.”

Indeed, Posey’s anger manifested itself with his parting shot from the lectern.

“Let’s go Brandon!” Posey said.

The credo has become popular in GOP circles ever since an NBC Sports reporter claimed to have heard that chant following a NASCAR race, when in fact the chant was “Fuck Joe Biden.” Ted Cruz is among those who have used it and promoted it.

The Brandon in question is NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, who has unwittingly become one of the most well-known athletes in the country. The chant has popped up in a myriad of places ever since. Now, it has even hit the floor of the United States Congress.

Watch above via CSPAN.

