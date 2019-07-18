Away from Washington, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was welcomed back to her home state of Minnesota with a crowd of supporters chanting “welcome home” at the arriving congresswoman.

Congresswoman Omar just arrived back in the Twin Cities. pic.twitter.com/ZiFqWnDJgQ — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) July 18, 2019

Arriving in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Omar was apparently surprised by a large crowd of supporters chanting “Welcome home Ilhan.” Reporter Tom Hauser said there was a large crowd stationed at the airport.

A large crowd of supporters waiting to greet Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar At Mpls-St. Paul International airport in the midst of feud with President Trump. Live reports at 5 and 6 on 5 Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/l4BjkYT6NS — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) July 18, 2019

Omar has been locked in a feud with President Donald Trump, who helped instigate a chant against her at a South Carolina rally Wednesday night where his supporters chanted “send her back” in reference to Omar.

Trump later tried to distance himself from his supporters chanting “send her back” in reference to Omar, who Trump was attacking and continued to attack before and after the chant broke out.

Omar called Trump “racist” and “facist” today, rebuking the rally.

“We have said this president is racist, we have condemned his racist remarks. I believe he is fascist,” Omar said. “I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have torn our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place.”

