WATCH: Ilhan Omar Greeted in Minnesota by Cheering Crowd Chanting ‘Welcome Home’

By Connor MannionJul 18th, 2019, 6:50 pm

Away from Washington, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was welcomed back to her home state of Minnesota with a crowd of supporters chanting “welcome home” at the arriving congresswoman.

Arriving in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Omar was apparently surprised by a large crowd of supporters chanting “Welcome home Ilhan.” Reporter Tom Hauser said there was a large crowd stationed at the airport.

Omar has been locked in a feud with President Donald Trump, who helped instigate a chant against her at a South Carolina rally Wednesday night where his supporters chanted “send her back” in reference to Omar.

Trump later tried to distance himself from his supporters chanting “send her back” in reference to Omar, who Trump was attacking and continued to attack before and after the chant broke out.

Omar called Trump “racist” and “facist” today, rebuking the rally.

“We have said this president is racist, we have condemned his racist remarks. I believe he is fascist,” Omar said. “I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have torn our country that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place.”

