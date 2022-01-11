WATCH: Jen Psaki Elicits Rare White House Briefing Guy Fieri Shoutout From Peter Doocy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki may have helped or hurt Guy Fieri when she elicited a shoutout for the celebrity chef from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Doocy and Psaki caught up a little at Monday’s briefing, and after an absence due to a positive Covid test, things were back to “normal” in no time.

Doocy began his questions by noting “I was home all last week isolating…”

“Welcome back,” Psaki said.

“Thank you. I was isolating with COVID after a positive test, like a lot of people watching. And — a lot of time in front of the TV,” Doocy continued, and as he began to finish his question, Psaki interrupted.

“Did you watch Fox the whole time or other things?” Psaki cracked.

“I have exhausted the full catalog of Guy Fieri content,” Doocy replied, potentially shifting the demographics for the Food Network host and cheftepreneur.

“Oo-kay,” Psaki said with a laugh, as Doocy quickly added, “And obviously, a lot of Fox.”

And with that, the fun was over, as Doocy conducted an argumentative exchange about Covid testing shortages and the free tests that the Biden administration will be sending out this month.

At one point, after Psaki had already told Doocy that the free tests are on track to go out this month, Doocy claimed that “At the rate you guys are going, these tests are not going to be available until spring,” and asked, “So will you admit that these free tests you guys promised are not going to be ready until after the Omicron surge?”

With a thin smile, Psaki replied “I think I gave an update earlier that we’ll have — start to have tests out the door in the coming weeks — very soon.”

“And again, that’s not the only place people can get tests. There are a range of ways people can get tests online. Again, you’ll know more about how you can be reimbursed for those tests from here. Go to different sites — there are federal sites opening up all around the country,” Psaki said.

