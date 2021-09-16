WATCH: Jen Psaki Invoked Trump ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ 5 TIMES in One Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pounded former President Donald Trump over his incitement of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, invoking the event 5 times during a single briefing.

At Wednesday’s White House daily briefing, the assembled press corps had one thing at the top of their collective mind: the blockbuster allegations about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, as reported in Bob Woodward’s book.

But Ms. Psaki stuck to a clear theme in fielding those questions, reminding reporters over and over again that when Milley was holding calls to reassure the Chinese government and (in Milley’s telling) reinforcing safeguards in nuclear launch protocols, Trump was “fomenting insurrection.”

“The outgoing President of the United States, during this period of time, fomented unrest, leading to an insurrection and an attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6th, which we’ve all — you all have covered extensively, of course. One of the darkest days in our nation’s history,” Psaki told Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press in responding to the very first question of the day.

Psaki told another reporter that “it’s also important to understand the context of when this reporting was happening, during — and the fact that the former President was fomenting an insurrection and there was broad concern from a range of members of his national security team about his behavior and fitness for office.”

And in describing President Joe Biden, Psaki told another reporter that “this current President, who follows the Constitution, who’s not fomenting an insurrection, who follows the rule of law, has complete confidence in Chairman Milley.”

During the same exchange, Psaki ripped Republicans in Congres who, she said, stood by as “the President of the United States and the leader of their party fomented an insurrection and many of them were silent.”

And when asked about the possibility of a military commander feeling that an order that was given by Biden might be “contravening the Constitution,” Psaki replied “This President has no intention of fomenting unrest or an insurrection. He has no intention of, obviously, moving forward or recommending unlawful military action.”

The context for Psaki’s litany is not just a defense of Gen. Milley, but an upcoming rally — slated for Saturday — in support of the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com