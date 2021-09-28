WATCH: Jen Psaki Scolds Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson for Shouting Questions at End of Briefing – She Snaps Back

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scolded Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson for shouting questions at the end of briefings, and Robinson snapped back as Psaki exited the podium on Monday.

At Psaki’s most recent briefing, the press secretary wrapped up by telling reporters that the administration stands by its comments about the “horrific” treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers that was captured in photos and on video last week.

“I don’t think anyone could look at those photos and think that was appropriate action or behavior or something that should be accepted within our administration,” Psaki said.

“There’s an investigation. That’s ongoing. We’ll let that play out. But our reaction to the photos has not changed,” she added.

As is tradition, the AP reporter then signaled the end of the briefing by saying “Thank you, Jen.”

But then, Robinson tried to sneak in a question about President Joe Biden’s falling approval ratings in an exchange that was included in the official White House transcript:

MS. PSAKI: Thank you, everyone. Q Thank you, Jen. Q I have a question. On the polling — the President’s polling continues to collapse — MS. PSAKI: Emerald, I know you like to shout at the end. Next time, we’ll do it during the briefing. Q Well, if you’d call on me — MS. PSAKI: Thanks, everyone. Q — I wouldn’t, along with a lot of other people, Jen. MS. PSAKI: Thank you so much.

After months of quiet at the end of Psaki briefings, Robinson and others began shouting questions earlier this month, with varied rates of success.

