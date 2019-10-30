WATCH: Jim Jordan Admits He’s Trying to Out Whistleblower While Denying He’s Trying to Out Whistleblower

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan tried to attack House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for preventing certain questions from being asked during the current impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump but managed to admit — out loud — that he was trying to out the whistleblower, among others.

On Tuesday, Jordan spoke to reporters as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was giving closed-door testimony in the impeachment inquiry, and said that Schiff of “has prevented the witness from answering certain questions we have during the deposition.”

He added that “Their witness has their counsel there, their lawyer there, they don’t need Adam Schiff being chairman and lawyer. But that’s an effect what happens today.”

Jordan then addressed the reason for Schiff’s objections, saying “The Democrats run out here and say ‘Oh, the Republicans are trying to figure out who the whistleblower is. We’re trying to figure out who a witness list is.”

But then seconds later, while deriding Schiff for his “sensitivity” to protecting the identity of the whistleblower, Jordan explicitly named the whistleblower among the names he would like to obtain.

“So it seems interesting to me that Chairman Schiff is so sensitive,” Jordan began, with a mocking tone.

“I mean, I pointed out last week, there are 435 members of Congress, one of them, one of them, only one of them knows who the whistleblower is,” Jordan said, before returning to his claim that the Republicans’ intent is to divine the names of an entire list of witnesses — which in Jordan’s own words includes the whistleblower.

Whistleblowers are protected under federal law.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

