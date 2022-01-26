WATCH: Joe Rogan Declares it’s ‘Very Strange’ to Call Someone Black Unless They’re ‘100% African From The Darkest Place’

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan was asked by no one to weigh in on who should and should not be referred to as “Black,” but he did it anyway.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan’s guest was YouTube personality and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.

In an exchange that was flagged by MMFA’s Alex Paterson, Rogan attempted to address Peterson’s apparently polarizing public image, noting some have favorable opinions, while others do not.

Rogan then brought up Professor Michael Eric Dyson, whom Peterson debated in 2018 on the subject of “political correctness.”

“What did Michael Eric Dyson call you? A mean, angry white man?” Rogan asked his guest, who confirmed the quote.

What Professor Dyson actually said was “You’re a mean, mad White man” in an exaggerated rhetorical flourish to contrast what he saw as Peterson’s misplaced anger with his success as an author and social media figure.

“Hilarious. You’re not mean at all. That’s what’s dumb about that statement. You’re not mean at all,” Rogan said.

“I am white — actually that’s a lie too. I am kind of tan. And he was actually not Black, he was sort of brown,” Peterson observed.

After some repartee on their own collective lack of whiteness, Peterson reiterated that Prof. Dyson “was brown, not Black.”

“Well, isn’t that weird. The Black and white thing is so strange because the shades are such a spectrum of shades of people,” Rogan said.

He then elaborated: “Unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place, where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird. When you use it for people who are literally my color, it becomes very strange.”

Rogan is currently the target of an ultimatum by rock legend Neil Young, who wants Rogan’s podcast removed from Spotify over Covid misinformation.

