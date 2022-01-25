Jordan Peterson Tells Joe Rogan ‘There’s No Such Thing as Climate’ In Whackadoo Interview

Jordan Peterson kicked off a marathon interview with Joe Rogan on Tuesday by declaring that “there’s no such thing as climate.”

It all began when Peterson, a clinical psychologist, asked Rogan how he prepares for interviews, especially with authors.

“I usually read their book,” Rogan said. “I have two books that I’m reading right now that are future people that are coming in February.

“One of them is a climate change book and it’s intense. And so it’s requiring a lot of thinking, and then I have to like look at the criticisms of this guys and the criticisms of the book.”

Rogan added that he is seeking ways to engage and challenge the author, whom he did not name, to make for a more compelling conversation.

“The climate change one is a weird one,” said the host.

Peterson interrupted and shared an opinion that is sure to leave people on all sides of the climate change issue scratching their heads. He said that climate simply does not exist:

Well, that’s ‘cause there’s no such thing as climate, right? Climate and everything are the same word, and that’s what bothers me about the climate change types. It’s like, this is something that bothers me about it, technically. It’s like climate is about everything. Ok. But your models aren’t based on everything. Your models are based on a set number of variables. So that means you’ve reduced the variables — which are everything — to that set. Well how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation, if it’s about everything? That’s not just a criticism, that’s like, if it’s about everything, your models aren’t right. Because your models do not and cannot model everything.

Rogan asked, “What do you mean by ‘everything?”

Peterson responded,

Well that’s what people who talk about the climate apocalypse claim in some sense. We have to change everything… The same with the word environment. That word means so much that it actually doesn’t mean anything. Like when you say everything, like in a sense that’s meaningless. What’s the difference between the environment and everything? There’s no difference. What’s the difference between climate and everything? Well, there’s no difference.

“So this is a crisis of everything?” Peterson asked, before he answered, “It’s like, no it’s not. Or if it is, if it really is, then we’re done, because we can’t fix everything.”

Rogan responded, “What they mean, specifically, is… what human beings are doing that’s causing the Earth to warm.”

Listen to the next four hours of this The Joe Rogan Experience episode here.

