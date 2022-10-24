Kari Lake is daring the NFL to move the 2023 Super Bowl out of Arizona — should she become the state’s governor and declare an invasion at the southern border.

Lake went after the league Sunday during a forum which was originally designed to be a debate but became a 1-on-1 interview as her opponent — Katie Hobbs — refused to participate. Moderator Mike Broomhead set up his question about the Super Bowl by first asking Lake about her plans for the border if she were to win.

“You have stated for quite a while now, day one as governor, that you would declare an invasion at the southern border,” Broomhead said. He added, “Do you believe you have the legal authority to do that?”

“Absolutely,” Lake said. “Article one, section 10, United States Constitution.”

Broomhead then cited the NFL previously stripping Arizona of a Super Bowl in the 1990s over their refusal to recognize Martin Luther King Day as a holiday.

“You would be sworn in a month from the Super Bowl being here,” Broomhead said. “If the NFL were to threaten they’re going to pull the Super Bowl if you do that, would it make you waver in your decision?”

Lake then teed off.

“You want to tell me that a bunch of football teams owned by billionaires are okay with fentanyl pouring across our border at a record level, killing our young people?” Lake said. “Number one killer right now is fentanyl, 18-45. It’s killing a generation of people. If the NFL is okay with that, then they ought to do some soul searching. I don’t think the NFL’s that stupid. I really don’t.”

The Republican added, on Twitter, “If the NFL wants to play chicken over the 2023 Super Bowl, I can promise you that I win that game.”

Logistically, it is next to impossible for the NFL to move the 2023 Super Bowl — even if it wanted to. With sponsors, broadcast entities, and countless others already having made their plans for Arizona in February, the hurdles are seemingly far too great to overcome — making this a fairly low-risk dare by Lake.

