WATCH: Kevin Mccarthy Denounces Trump Meeting With Kanye Literally Two Seconds After Saying Kanye Fine, Fuentes Bad

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denounced former President Donald Trump’s bombshell Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West seconds after saying meeting Ye was within bounds but white supremacist Nick Fuentes was unacceptable.

Trump set the political and media world on fire last Wednesday night when he hosted West and Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort home, sparking a flurry of developments that dominated the news over the Thanksgiving holiday and into this week.

On Tuesday morning, Leader McCarthy spoke to reporters at the White House following a meeting with President Joe Biden along with fellow congressional leaders, and fielded a barrage of questions on the dinner. It did not go well.

McCarthy got caught falsely claiming Trump had denounced Fuentes, but managed to momentarily blow off another reporter who called out the excuse that Trump claimed not to know Fuentes by pointing out “But Trump knows who Kanye West is” — a reference to West’s ostentatious anti-Semitism.

Minutes later, McCarthy was asked about West again, and said Trump “could have meetings with who he wants” but not with Fuentes — only to reverse himself seconds later when West’s views were pointed out to him:

REPORTER: Just clarify your position on the meeting between Trump and Kanye West. Was that appropriate? LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Look, the president could have meetings with who he wants. I don’t think anybody, though, should have a meeting with Nick Fuentes, and his views should, are nowhere within the Republican Party or within this country itself. REPORTER: But Kanye West has made… LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: I think Kandre West (sic) should– REPORTER: — as well… LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: –and I don’t I don’t think those are right comments. I don’t think he should have associated with him as well, that… I’m very clear in my position.

Watch above via CNN and MSNBC.

