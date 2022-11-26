Maggie Haberman Destroys Trump With Relentless Commentary On His Dinner With White Supremacist Fuentes

New York Times correspondent and best-selling author and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman filled out reporting on President Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes with well-informed and unsparing commentary.

Haberman, a well-known conduit for Trumpworld reporting and Trump-Whisperer analysis, has dropped scoop after scoop since the bombshell search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, and her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America has clearly gotten under Trump’s skin. So has her reporting about Trump’s rage at his declining political fortunes.

But Haberman put her years of Trumpology studies to use in real time as details of Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West trickled out.

Haberman retweeted developments like the see-saw denials and attempts to distance and reconfirmations and details of the dinner, but she also added what amounts to a running cross-examination of every possible excuse or deflection she could anticipate being made on Trump’s behalf.

“A) there are no controls around who can get to this former president, part of the concerns the DOJ has about the way in which he was keeping classified documents B) Missing is a denunciation of Fuentes’ views,” Haberman wrote after this initial Trump statement:

“Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”

“It’s not the central issue with meeting with Fuentes, but the fact that people can show up unvetted and meet with Trump at his club is part of what alarmed the DOJ about his retention of government records, including classified material, when he left office,” she added in a later tweet.

Haberman continued to stay on Trump:

Not even the main point but Trump knows very well who Karen Giorno is. She worked for him in 2016 and he loved her. https://t.co/mm9oLg6Zdz — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2022

“He can’t stand not having attention all the time. And so, having someone show up at his club — even if you believe that he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was — and want to sit with him, feeds the hunger he feels for the attention he’s missing since he left the presidency.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2022

Trump’s former ambassador to Israel > https://t.co/Zilg6B9Fhf — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2022

To be clear, this has been an eight-year issue that has dogged Trump. The difference is now that a (comparatively small) number of Rs or Trump allies are willing to speak out https://t.co/Zilg6B9Fhf — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2022

Trump’s third statement got a dry roasting from Haberman, who wrote “A third effort at a statement, where he didn’t say antisemitic things around me’ is the standard.”

A third effort at a statement, where "he didn't say antisemitic things around me" is the standard https://t.co/xybXdnWNoa — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2022

She took on the Breitbart headline criticizing Trump by advising readers of that article to “Then read the comments section and what Trump is doing here comes into sharper relief.”

When RJC condemned Gosar and Greene earlier this year for appearing at a Fuentes event, they didn’t name them but did mention their title. A slight tick stronger than today’s statement on Trump. https://t.co/vL5KQGr0pw — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 26, 2022

A clearly disgusted Haberman went in on Trump and his excuses.

“Trump lamenting to the Holocaust denier — who got into Trump’s club with the antisemitism-spouting celebrity with whom Trump welcomed a meeting, for which it’s not clear any Trump staff was present — that his staff wants him to stick to teleprompter speeches is a capsule,” she wrote in another post.

“Yes except at a certain point, it’s the same story over and over – no staff around, someone else’s fault – and the consistent data point is the man himself,” she wrote about the notion Trump is a victim of poor vetting.

Yes except at a certain point, it’s the same story over and over – no staff around, someone else’s fault – and the consistent data point is the man himself https://t.co/dJG4jNH4Rx — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 26, 2022

But Haberman was far from finished roasting Trump, or the Republicans who have remained silent:

Former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday night had dinner with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken antisemite and racist who is one of the country’s most prominent young white supremacists, at Mr. Trump’s private club, advisers to Mr. Trump conceded on Friday. https://t.co/Ie1mlMlZh3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 26, 2022

Or criticizing Ye for bringing him on board, while ignoring Ye’s own anti semitic statements. https://t.co/lHW52KvOjJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 26, 2022

There were roughly three prominent Republican voices who condemned him and that’s basically three more than in the past. But it’s far from a majority. https://t.co/lHW52Kwm9h — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 26, 2022

To that end, Trump didn’t simply tweet when he used the site as president, popping off and walking away. Part of how he’d decide what to focus on was looking at the replies to his tweets. This type of hate was clear in those replies. https://t.co/UeZELawAZp — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 26, 2022

“Everybody’s talking trash about me,” says Fuentes, especially “these Jewish people.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 26, 2022

The difference between Maggie Haberman and many of Trump’s other critics is that Trump will definitely pay attention to what she has to say. Can a characteristic response be far behind?

