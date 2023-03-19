WATCH: Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Many More GOP & MAGA Decline Trump’s ‘PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST’ Pleas
Donald Trump on Saturday urged supporters to protest and “take America back” over what he said is his pending arrest, but Republican leaders and even MAGA activists are reluctant to take the ex-president up on this request, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and even closely Trump-allied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Not to mention a slew of big name commentators and MAGA figures.
At a House Republican presser from the leadership retreat in Florida, Speaker McCarthy said more than once that he does not “think people should protest” over the situation. He also strangely argued that Trump doesn’t think people should protest, either.
In the above clip, the question was not audible, but McCarthy in his response said:
I don’t think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that either. I mean, I think the thing that you may misinterpret when President Trump talks — when someone says that they can protest, he would probably be referring to my tweet. Educate people about what’s going on. He’s not talking in a harmful way. And nobody should. Nobody should harm one another in this. And this is why you should really make law equal, because if that was the case, nothing would happen here. And that is what has to transpire.
Over the course of several questions on the subject, McCarthy repeated the notion that nobody should be harmed, and that any protests that do take place should be “calm” and peaceful.
“I think I’ve been very clear that I do not believe there should be any violence to this,” he said.
Greene, for her part, said in a separate conversation with reporters at the same event:
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with calling for protests. Americans have the right to assemble, the right to protest. And that’s an important constitutional right. And he doesn’t have to say peaceful for it to mean peaceful. Of course, he means peaceful. Of course, President Trump means peaceful protests.
However, Greene commented to Daily Beast that “there are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps,” a reference to January 6 conspiracy theories that the FBI was behind the rioting.
Greene also cast doubt on her enthusiasm about protesting any Trump arrest in a tweet on Saturday not long after Trump urged the action.
The congresswoman wasn’t the only person tweeting from the right that protesting isn’t the greatest idea, a number of prominent accounts did so, including a Twitchy editor, popular podcasters and commentators, and one of the January 6 “Stop the Steal” organizers.
One ultra-MAGA personality, Laura Loomer, first stated her intent to organize a protest outside of Mar-a-Lago before ultimately changing her mind, deleting that tweet, and explaining that she does not “want there to be any issues.”
There are those who are ready for action and anxious to protest and to surround Mar-a-Lago to block roads — along with some even nuttier proposals.
And some have shown up already in support of Trump, according to Reuters.
But widespread embrace of the idea of protesting a potential indictment or even arrest of Donald Trump has found no solid purchase on the right at large, and with the Speaker and some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in the House reluctant to dive in on the idea, it looks tentatively like even quadruplicating his appeal for taking to the streets in his defense just isn’t going to pan out like he’d hoped.
Which is, all things considered, a rather different situation for the ex-president than what he became accustomed to before losing in 2020.
Watch the clip above, via NTD on YouTube.
