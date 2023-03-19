WATCH: Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Many More GOP & MAGA Decline Trump’s ‘PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST’ Pleas

Donald Trump on Saturday urged supporters to protest and “take America back” over what he said is his pending arrest, but Republican leaders and even MAGA activists are reluctant to take the ex-president up on this request, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and even closely Trump-allied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Not to mention a slew of big name commentators and MAGA figures.

At a House Republican presser from the leadership retreat in Florida, Speaker McCarthy said more than once that he does not “think people should protest” over the situation. He also strangely argued that Trump doesn’t think people should protest, either.

In the above clip, the question was not audible, but McCarthy in his response said:

I don’t think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that either. I mean, I think the thing that you may misinterpret when President Trump talks — when someone says that they can protest, he would probably be referring to my tweet. Educate people about what’s going on. He’s not talking in a harmful way. And nobody should. Nobody should harm one another in this. And this is why you should really make law equal, because if that was the case, nothing would happen here. And that is what has to transpire.

Over the course of several questions on the subject, McCarthy repeated the notion that nobody should be harmed, and that any protests that do take place should be “calm” and peaceful.

“I think I’ve been very clear that I do not believe there should be any violence to this,” he said.

Greene, for her part, said in a separate conversation with reporters at the same event:

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with calling for protests. Americans have the right to assemble, the right to protest. And that’s an important constitutional right. And he doesn’t have to say peaceful for it to mean peaceful. Of course, he means peaceful. Of course, President Trump means peaceful protests.

However, Greene commented to Daily Beast that “there are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps,” a reference to January 6 conspiracy theories that the FBI was behind the rioting.

Greene also cast doubt on her enthusiasm about protesting any Trump arrest in a tweet on Saturday not long after Trump urged the action.

We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference. These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the… https://t.co/LQJbh559bT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 18, 2023

The congresswoman wasn’t the only person tweeting from the right that protesting isn’t the greatest idea, a number of prominent accounts did so, including a Twitchy editor, popular podcasters and commentators, and one of the January 6 “Stop the Steal” organizers.

I wish I could retweet and quote-tweet this more than once. https://t.co/z3cRTCRhuE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 18, 2023

Trump should implore his supporters to NOT protest in NYC, DC, or any other shithole run by Democrats. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) March 18, 2023

If Trump gets indicted – stay away from protests. The Feds want nothing more than to lure people into another J6. Don’t fall for it. This accomplishes nothing. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) March 18, 2023

I love Trump. Stop the Steal will not be physically protesting. We decline. We’ll be focused on the 1000+ families still suffering post-January 6th. @J6Families https://t.co/44jiRBWGj3 — Ali Alexander (@ali) March 18, 2023

So y’all are really going to walk into another massive protest for Trump? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 18, 2023

FYI: The last time Trump’s biggest fans protested on his behalf, he left them all to rot in jail without so much as a penny from him in legal fees. Not a penny. Shame on him for this. Do NOT go to a blue area and protest for this man. Ignore this. pic.twitter.com/dnwnC6Uvyd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 18, 2023

They want you to protest, they’ve got plenty of room in the DC gulag, and they’d love to put you in there — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 18, 2023

You guys don’t think it’s indicative of anything that the 2 times Trump wants you in the streets it’s in order to defend him? Not when the border is overrun, not on WW3… — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 18, 2023

One ultra-MAGA personality, Laura Loomer, first stated her intent to organize a protest outside of Mar-a-Lago before ultimately changing her mind, deleting that tweet, and explaining that she does not “want there to be any issues.”

It’s sad to see so many ppl have been terrified into not embracing their First amendment right. Peaceful assembly & peaceful protest is constitutionally protected. There’s nothing bad about waving Trump flags and holding signs in support of President Trump. It’s 100% legal. https://t.co/Wgm23ZxaeL — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 18, 2023

Because I don’t want there to be any issues, upon further thought, it’s best people don’t show up to rally in front of Mar a Lago on Tuesday. I have deleted the rally post, & I believe it’s best for people to promote President Trump’s first official 2024 rally in Waco instead. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 18, 2023

There are those who are ready for action and anxious to protest and to surround Mar-a-Lago to block roads — along with some even nuttier proposals.

And some have shown up already in support of Trump, according to Reuters.

Today: Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside his Mar-a-Lago resort after he posted a message on his Truth Social account saying that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest, in Palm Beach. Photo by Marco Bello pic.twitter.com/bUOYBz7EU9 — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) March 19, 2023

But widespread embrace of the idea of protesting a potential indictment or even arrest of Donald Trump has found no solid purchase on the right at large, and with the Speaker and some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in the House reluctant to dive in on the idea, it looks tentatively like even quadruplicating his appeal for taking to the streets in his defense just isn’t going to pan out like he’d hoped.

Which is, all things considered, a rather different situation for the ex-president than what he became accustomed to before losing in 2020.

Watch the clip above, via NTD on YouTube.



