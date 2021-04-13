WATCH LIVE: FDA and CDC Brief Reporters Amid Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause

Officials from President Joe Biden’s Food and Drug Administration amd Centers for Disease Control will brief reporters joinly at 10 am, on the heels of the news that the agency has enacted a “pause” on the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock will be joined by senior officials Dr. Peter Marks and the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat, and the subject of the J&J vaccine is likely to dominate. The FDA and the CDC have called for a pause in distribution to the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine while they study data involving a handful of cases of blood clots developing among the roughly 6.8 million American recipients to date.

Watch above via FDA.

