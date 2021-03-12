WATCH LIVE: President Biden to Speak on the American Rescue Plan

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accompany President Joe Biden for a Friday afternoon event in the Rose Garden, where Biden will deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan.

Biden signed the $1.9 trillion plan on Thursday, a day after it passed the House by a narrow 220-211 vote. Republicans voted unanimously against the legislation, along with one Democrat. Members of Congress are expected to attend the president’s address celebrating its passage.

The plan provided for one-time $1,400 payments to most Americans, which will begin arriving in bank accounts over the weekend, along with $14 billion for distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, a topic Biden addressed in a speech from the White House last evening.

Reporters are likely to focus attention their elsewhere if they have an opportunity to ask the president questions. White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to say at a press conference earlier in the day whether Biden believed embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should resign, but that he believes “every woman … deserves the right to have her voice heard.”

Democratic New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerrold Nadler called on the governor to resign this week after numerous women came forward with allegations against him.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Watch above via the White House.

