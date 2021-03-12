WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki Holds White House Briefing at Noon

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to join White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at her daily briefing with reporters at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

The briefing comes a day after Sullivan held an interagency meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. The topic of that meeting centered on Iran’s nuclear program. The country has expressed interest in resuming a nuclear treaty with the United States.

It also comes after President Joe Biden’s address on Thursday evening, which marked the anniversary of shutdowns in the U.S. related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above via the White House.

