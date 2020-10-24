WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at Campaign Rally in Ohio

Saturday is loaded with campaign events. President Donald Trump voted this morning in Florida, and then spoke later from Lumberton, North Carolina. Sen. Kamala Harris spoke in Ohio, and President Trump is also speaking in the state this a short time later the same afternoon.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had two events in Pennsylvania, while former President Barack Obama delivered a fiery speech at a pumped up rally in Miami, Florida.

Events continue throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday.

Watch live above, from the Trump campaign.

