WATCH: Marc Lamont Hill Mutes Guest Who Called Him ‘Dumb,’ Rattles Off List of ‘Uncle Tom’ Synonyms ‘I Didn’t Call You’

Marc Lamont Hill muted former State Rep. Vernon Jones when he called Hill “dumb” during a heated segment on critical race theory and rattled off a list of names that he didn’t call his guest.

Jones, who announced his candidacy for governor of Georgia last month after switching his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican at the Trump rally that preceded the deadly Capitol insurrection, was a guest on Tuesday’s edition of Black News Channel’s Black News Tonight.

Mr. Hill hosted Jones in order to discuss a recent tweet in which the candidate promised “On Day One, through executive order, I will immediately instruct the Georgia Department of Education to prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory within our public schools.”

On Day One, through executive order, I will immediately instruct the Georgia Department of Education to prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory within our public schools. It’s time for our schools to stop teaching our kids to hate America. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) May 3, 2021

Professor Hill began the interview by reading out that tweet and asking Jones to explain his definition of Critical Race Theory, and things quickly turned contentious when Jones at first dodged the question and then attempted to badger the host into defining it for him. This led to Jones questioning Hill’s expertise by mockingly asking “Did you write it?” over and over.

Hill — who is a professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University, explained his credentials and 15 years of scholarship on the subject, to which Jones retorted that despite his degrees, Hill is “as dumb as two left shoes.”

At that point, Hill instructed his producers to mute Jones’ microphone and told his guest “I have not named-called you sir. You have come on the show, you’re a Black Republican, I have not called you a name, I have not called you ‘Uncle Tom,’ I have not called you a ‘handkerchief head,’ I have not called you a ‘Sambo,’ I have not called you a shine, I have not called you a hambone, I haven’t done any of that. So you’re not going to come on my show and call me dumb.”

Jones appeared to have disconnected at that point, as Hill continued by explaining Critical Race Theory, and said that politicians like Jones “Look for things to ban to signal to white people ‘Hey I got yo’ back.'”

He then pointed out that “There’s no public school teacher in America who is attempting to put Critical Race Theory in school. Critical Race Theory isn’t even taught in high school, it’s not even really taught in college, it is taught in law school, and it is it has increasingly been taught in graduate schools.”

Hill concluded by saying that Jones’ promise “is a smoke signal to White America, and really to White racists.”

Mr. Jones did not return for the following segment.

Watch the full segment above via Black News Channel.

