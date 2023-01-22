WATCH: Maria Bartiromo Asks House Republican if Biden’s Handling of Classified Docs Constitutes Treason

Maria Bartiromo questioned a House Republican on whether President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents constitutes treason.

Speaking with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on Sunday Morning Futures, the Fox News anchor floated the notion that the president committed treason by keeping classified documents from his time as a Senator and Vice President at his Delaware residence and his Washington office.

“The White House isn’t being truthful with the American people,” Comer said. “We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk.”

“Is this treason?” Bartiromo asked.

Comer wasn’t quite willing to go that far, but also didn’t dismiss the idea outright.

“It’s very concerning,” Comer said. “We’re not going to let up. I think that we’ve got plenty of information to move forward [with an investigation].”

Watch above, via Fox News.

