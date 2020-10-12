White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stormed off on Monday after reporters asked him to keep his face mask on while speaking to them indoors.

Meadows stopped to speak to reporters during a break in the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett — quickly stepping back taking his mask off once in front of the camera.

CNN reporter Kristin Wilson and others objected to the removal of his face covering and shouted “no” once Meadows pulled down his mask, prompting the chief of staff to get visibly annoyed.

Here’s Mark Meadows refusing to talk to reporters with his mask on: pic.twitter.com/LlACGLd1ou — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2020

“Well, I’m more than ten feet away,” said Meadows, who was often by President Donald Trump’s side while he was infected with the coronavirus.

Meadows then put his mask back on and stormed off, saying, “I’m not going to talk to the press. I’ll be more than glad to answer your question.”

Not only was Meadows in contact with Trump throughout his positive diagnosis, but he also currently works in the largely infected White House.

Watch above, via The Recount.

