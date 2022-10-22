WATCH: Mary Trump Calls Donald Trump ‘Mass Murderer’ Who Should Be ‘In Prison’ Over Covid

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump tore into current (estranged) uncle and former President Donald Trump, calling him a “mass murderer” who should have “landed in prison” because of his response to Covid.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released the third installment of what it says are “findings from investigation into Trump Administration’s political interference with federal coronavirus response.”

Committee Chairman James Clyburn said in a statement:

The Select Subcommittee’s investigation has shown that the previous administration engaged in an unprecedented campaign of political interference in the federal government’s pandemic response, which undermined public health to benefit the former president’s political goals. As today’s report shows, President Trump and his top aides repeatedly attacked CDC scientists, compromised the agency’s public health guidance, and suppressed scientific reports in an effort to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus. This prioritization of politics, contempt for science, and refusal to follow the advice of public health experts harmed the nation’s ability to respond effectively to the coronavirus crisis and put Americans at risk. As we continue to recover from the coronavirus crisis, we must also continue to work to safeguard scientific integrity and restore the American people’s trust in our public health institutions.

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast’s #NerdAvengers panel, Ms. Trump made it pretty clear how she feels about her famous family member, as is frequently the case. She relished the prospect of the “soon-to-be deceased Trump Organization,” and referenced the committee’s findings to call Trump a “mass murderer”:

The Trump, the soon-to-be deceased Trump Organization charged the Secret Service like five times the government limit to stay at his shitty hotels. We’re learning. We’ve learned that. And this, this to me. I will never cease to understand why this wasn’t made a bigger deal, that he politicized it, not just politicized the CDC. I mean, that happened eventually. But before he got that far, he essentially hamstrung the CDC and prevented it prevented them from doing what it was designed to do, which was to protect the American people from things like COVID 19, which resulted in the unnecessary deaths. And therefore purposeful deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. That alone. That alone should have landed this — The former… Whatever the fuck we want to call him, the mass murderer criminal Donald Trump — in prison. And yet I don’t I don’t see anything being made of that. So. Well, like in the backgr. Hang on a sec, and then, Brian. Go take it wherever you want to go. But it’s like that’s that should be the context in which everything else is discussed. And yet it’s literally the fucking horse race again.

