White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared without a mask at a packed staff rally at the Trump campaign’s Virginia headquarters on Tuesday as well as the president’s bizarre White House speech at 3:00 a.m. on Election Night.

Meadows, it was revealed on Friday night, has tested positive for the coronavirus along with at least four other White House staffers. That news, which the Trump administration reportedly tried to hide from the public, marked at least the third outbreak within the nation’s most secure complex, after most of President Donald Trump, his immediate family, and top staff were infected in early October, and then several key members of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff caught Covid-19 a week ago.

The president’s top staff leader, who was previously a staunchly conservative Republican member of Congress, has visibly eschewed public mask wearing in public even after the previous outbreaks had rampaged through the White House and sent his boss to Walter Reed hospital.

Although the Trump administration has not revealed when Meadows’ first tested positive, he reportedly started informing others in the White House he was infected on Wednesday.

Coincidentally, that was the same day that Meadows could be seen on video attending Trump’s rambling, falsehood-filled speech in the White House in the wee hours of the morning after Election Night. A maskless Meadows can be seen on C-Span footage walking in from the wings ahead of the Trump family and walking down the center aisle, turning to chat with other attendees who are one or two feet away.

Similarly, Meadows appeared in the background of a Trump visit to his packed campaign headquarters in Virginia the day before. Again, a maskless Meadows stands shoulder to shoulder with others on Trump’s key staff and can be seen over the president’s left shoulder during the event.

Watch the videos above, via C-Span and MSNBC.

