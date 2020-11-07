For the second day in a row, CNN scorched its cable news competition in both overall viewers and those in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, as millions of Americans tuned in as the 2020 election drama continued on for another day.

According to Nielsen Media Research, CNN averaged a stunning three million viewers in the demo during Thursday primetime, and a whopping 6.61 million overall. The network’s programming peaked in the 10:00 p.m. EST hour, with 3.07 million in the demo and 6.67 million in total. By contrast, Fox News’ best hour of primetime came during its 8:00 p.m. flagship show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, which attracted 1.66 million in the demo and 6.02 million in overall viewers.

While those dominant 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. audience numbers for CNN do represent a drop from the network’s historic Wednesday ratings, they were still good enough to trounce the combined A25 – 54 viewership of CNN’s cable news rivals on Thursday, when Fox pulled in 1.57 million and MSNBC came in with 1.34 million. In overall audience, the ratings race was closer, as Fox placed second with 5.72 million total viewers and MSNBC just topped five million.

In total day ratings, CNN again beat out its combined competition on Thursday in the demo. The network averaged 1.94 million A25 – 54 viewers from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., more than the total of MSNBC (807,000) and Fox News (982,000). Again, the total viewer ratings contest was more tightly bunched, though CNN still reigned with 4.70 million in total day. Fox News was Thursday’s runner-up with 3.56 million and MSNBC trailed no far behind with 3.15 million.

