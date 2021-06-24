WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Announces Select Committee on Jan. 6 Attack, Calls it ‘One of the Darkest Days in Our History’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference Thursday to announce intention to launch a select committee, tasked with investigating the January 6th riot at the Capitol. This is following a bipartisan proposal for an independent commission, which was blocked by Senate Republicans a month ago.

“This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection,” said Pelosi, referring to the January 6th riot as “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.”

“It is imperative that we seek the truth as to what happened,” Pelosi continued.

It has not yet been determined who will serve on the select committee, but Pelosi stated that the details will be announced in the following days. This committee would be bipartisan and the Speaker stated that she is hopeful that “responsible” Republican members will be appointed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The task of said committee is to, “investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack” said Pelosi, “and it will make report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack.”

Pelosi added that this select committee will not work on a specified timeline, saying they will take “as long as it takes” to reach a final conclusion.

