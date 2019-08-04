WATCH: NBC’s Phillip Mena Emotionally Responds to Shooting in Hometown of El Paso

NBC’s Early Today host Phillip Mena grew visibly emotional talking about his hometown of El Paso, Texas, where 20 people were killed in a mass shooting.

“I was born here, I was raised here, almost everybody that I know and love live here to this day,” Mena said, noting he had some family members shopping at the mall where the shooting happened on the day of the attack.

“When we talk about protecting our borders and protecting our way of life … when we see something like this, what are we protecting it from?” Mena said.

“I had a friend who knew a Little League coach, who was out there fundraising for kids who was shot. If those aren’t the type of people that we want in this country, I don’t know who is,” he continued. “I mean are they the threat or is it a radicalized kid who drove over here with hate in his heart and a rifle in his hands?”

“It just makes you think, where are we and what do we want to be as a country,” he said.

