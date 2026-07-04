Shock Poll Reveals Which Flags Dems Rank Above American, Trump Flags

Democrats are more likely to give you a thumbs up for displaying a Black Lives Matter flag than an American flag, according to a new YouGov survey.

The poll found 74% of Dems have a very positive or somewhat positive view of the BLM flag, compared to 72% who feel the same way about the Stars and Stripes. Dems are also twice as likely to have a negative or somewhat negative view of the American flag (10%) than the BLM flag (5%), per the survey.

And as you probably guessed, Republicans were on the opposite end when it came to the BLM flag: only 10% of GOP voters said they had a positive/somewhat positive view of it.

There were some other interesting flag opinions in YouGov’s data, including how Dems feel about a “Donald Trump flag,” which presumably includes a picture of the president’s mug or a reference to his Make America Great Again movement.

YouGov found just 3% of Dems had a positive/somewhat positive view of Trump flags — making it the least positive for Dems.

Dems were three times more likely to approve of the Confederate flag (9% positive or somewhat positive reaction) than a Trump flag. And Dems are nine times more likely to be fans of the Palestinian flag, with 27% of respondents saying they had a positive view of it.

A whopping 88% of Democrats had a very negative or somewhat negative view of Trump flags, when looking at it from the other side.

YouGov’s poll was released right after a new Marist poll found less than half of Democrats are proud to be Americans. Republicans are more than twice as likely to be proud Americans — with Marist finding 93% of right-wing respondents are proud Americans.

The Marist poll was released just days before America celebrates its 250th birthday. It also comes as the Democratic Party appears to be going through some changes, as several socialist candidates have won primaries over the last week.

Marist isn’t the only poll that shows Republicans are much more likely the be proud Americans, either. A 2025 Gallup poll had the divide at 92-36, with the Democrats crashing down from 62% proud citizens the year before when Joe Biden was in the White House; the Republicans were at 85% on the pride scale back in 2024, per Gallup.

YouGov’s poll was conducted online between June 30-July 2. It had 1,088 respondents who were 18 or older.

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