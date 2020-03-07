President Donald Trump has tapped North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows to replace ousted acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Like Trump, Meadows has a history of promoting the racist birther conspiracy theory by promising to send then-President Barack Obama “home to Kenya.”

Shortly after Trump himself began to publicly question Obama’s citizenship, Meadows told a Tea Party crowd, on June 9, 2012, that “we’re going to send Mr. Obama home to Kenya, or wherever it is.”

When that clip resurfaced last year, Meadows tried to claim this was simply a “poor choice of words.”

But no sooner had that clip gone viral than another video resurfaced that showed Meadows using those same “poorly-chosen” words again.

At the Blue Ridge Tea Party Patriots Congressional Candidate Forum on June 12, 2012, Meadows and primary opponent Vance Patterson were asked about Obama’s citizenship.

“If you’re sent to Congress, will you pursue some kind of investigation to find out whether or not this, uh, guy is really a citizen, and entitled to those authorities?” the questioner asked.

Patterson launched into a lengthy response, during which he drew laughter from Meadows by remarking “I don’t know where he’s from… Chicago, which bothers me enough just in itself.”

Then, when it was his turn to answer, Meadows said “Yes,” meaning he would investigate Obama’s citizenship. Then, he elaborated.

“You know, I see it as, if we do our job, from a grass-roots standpoint, we won’t have to worry about it,” Meadows said. “You know what? We’ll send him back home to Kenya or wherever it is. We’ll send him back home.”

Watch the full exchange above.

