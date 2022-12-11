WATCH: NY Post Reporter Keeps Asking Biden Spox Jean-Pierre If WH Was ‘Involved’ In ‘Twitter Files’ Somehow

New York Post White Houe Correspondent Steven Nelson continued to press White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she told him the Biden administration was in no way “involved” in the intrigue surrounding the “Twitter Files” or the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently authorized and assisted in the release of an information dump by Matt Taibbi that has been taken up by those concerned about the treatment of the Hunter Biden story, but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

Twitter lawyer Jim Baker was recently fired for reasons involving his “vetting” of Twitter files documents without Musk’s knowledge.

At Friday’s White House briefing, Nelson — who has previously asked if President Joe Biden’s Covid illness was a biological attack by the Saudis and whether Biden was going to have his dog killed — asked about Baker’s ouster, and the Twitter files more broadly — then persisted despite Jean-Pierre already having denied White House involvement:

MR. NELSON: Okay. Then on Twitter, Elon Musk this week fired the former FBI general counsel, Jim Baker, who was serving as a top Twitter lawyer. Musk alleges that he may have been involved with countermanding his attempts at transparency. And I was wondering if anyone in the Biden administration was in touch with Baker, either regarding moderation decisions that critics call “political censorship” or regarding his transparency efforts recently. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, it’s up to private companies to make these types of decisions. We were not involved. I can say that. We were not involved. And as I’ve said several times this week already, we’ve talked — we’ve had this conversation many times in this briefing room just the past couple of days. You know, of course, it’s up to these companies to make their own decisions about the content on their platform and to ensure content flows their on standards and — on their own standards and policies. Don’t have anything more to share. MR. NELSON: Just very briefly on the not involved — not involved in speaking with Baker about this transparency effort by Musk. Is that what you’re saying, that the Biden administration wasn’t involved with that? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: We were just — we were just not involved. Just answering your question: We were not involved.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com