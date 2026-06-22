GOP Senator Warns Trump and Vance Iran Wants USA ‘Wiped Off’ the Map

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) said he is not optimistic the Trump administration’s peace deal talks with Iran will lead to anything substantial because Iran is hellbent on murdering every last American, no matter what the country’s theocratic regime says publicly.

Sheehy shared his thoughts on the U.S.-Iran negotiations during an interview on Fox & Friends on Monday. The senator said he hopes the deal talks spearheaded by Vice President JD Vance will be successful — but that the rational part of his brain is telling him there is no chance it works out.

“We are dealing with a regime that will not negotiate in good faith. They want you and I dead and all of us to be gone,” Sheehy said. “And they don’t want that to happen with the snap of a finger — they want it to happen like October 7th, times a million.”

Sheehy was referring to the barbaric Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in 2023, where about 1,200 people were murdered and hundreds of hostages were taken to Gaza.

Sheehy continued, telling co-host Brian Kilmeade “They want us to be wiped off the map.”

His interview came shortly after Vance said the U.S. made major progress towards a lasting deal with Iran during his deal summit in Switzerland over the weekend.

“This is probably what we’re most excited about as Americans,” Vance said on Monday. “The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran. And that’s exactly what we wanted to do. That’s exactly what we asked to happen.”

Vance added it was a “very, very good day.”

Sheehy said he saluted President Donald Trump for attacking Iran and for his administration now working to make a deal. But he said he believed Iran was just trying to “buy time” with whatever deal emerges — and then will pursue a nuclear weapon again once Trump is out of office.

Watch above via Fox News.

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