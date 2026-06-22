‘He Has a Lot of Problems!’ MS NOW Host Laughs Top Graham Platner Strategist Out of the Room

A top strategist for Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner tried his best to slither out of answering MS NOW’s questions about the flood of “unflattering” accusations against the liberal politician on Sunday, leading to co-host Elise Jordan busting out in laughter at one point.

Morris Katz’s dodge came during an appearance on The Weekend: Primetime on Sunday night.

“Can you say that there are not going to be more women with similar, unflattering accusations against Graham Platner?” Jordan asked Katz.

“What I can say is Graham Platner has addressed his past repeatedly — more than I’ve ever seen any candidate have to talk about their past-,” Katz said

“Because he has a lot of problems, Morris!” Jordan fired right back, drawing some chuckles from the panel and Katz.

The strategist continued by saying Platner has been talking “very honestly and openly about not being the world’s greatest boyfriend when he got home from war.” He also said Platner had problems with alcohol and going down “dark rabbit holes” on the internet.

Katz then pivoted to complaining about the “frenzy” around Platner and how so many of his political opponents are fixated on digging up dirt.

“But he gives them so much fodder,” Jordan said. “It just keeps coming and coming and coming.”

Katz then danced around her question about what it would take for Platner to disqualify himself from serving in Congress.

The interview comes after Platner’s campaign has been hit with several scandals. He infamously had a Nazi tattoo on his chest — which he later removed and denied knowing it was tied to Nazi Germany; a former girlfriend later contested his claim and told The New York Times he knew exactly what it was.

There have been plenty of other unsavory headlines, like Platner’s campaign admitting he sexted a number of women who were not his wife. Platner ripped the “establishment media” for trying to tear apart his loving marriage in response.

Platner also praised Nazi-allied soldiers in now-deleted Reddit posts and was accused of abusive behavior by ex-girlfriends in the aforementioned NYT report. Platner denied the accusations.

Despite the baggage, Platner easily won the Maine Democratic primary last month. He will facef Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in this November’s general election.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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