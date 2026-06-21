Dem Lawmaker Calls for Elon Musk to Be Probed Over 4.5 Million Kids ‘Possibly Sentenced to Death’ by DOGE Cuts

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Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called for Elon Musk to be investigated as soon as Democrats retake control of Congress, with the liberal lawmaker claiming Musk “possibly sentenced to death” 4.5 million kids via DOGE cuts.

Khanna slammed the Tesla and SpaceX boss during an appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast on Saturday.

“He needs to answer for that,” Khanna said. “He needs to be subpoenaed, he needs to face investigation, he needs to answer for what he did with DOGE. It’s not just ‘let’s move on.'”

Khanna told co-host Jennifer Welch a moment earlier that many people were celebrating Musk making thousands of SpaceX employees millionaires recently when the rocket company went public.

“Once we take power, there needs to be accountability. There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk,” Khanna said. “You know, they’re celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires, but they don’t talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID.”

Welch said she couldn’t agree more with Khanna. She called it disgusting to see people celebrating Musk making other people millionaires while overlooking the government cuts he spearheaded while leading DOGE for President Donald Trump.

“If you are the party of pro-life like you say you are, MAGA, he’s killing millions of the poorest people on the planet,” Welch said. “So I think that hypocrisy there is really stunning.”

Her disgust with MAGA comes a month after Welch called it a “Nazi-style cult.”

And Khanna’s criticism of Musk stands out, considering his district includes Fremont — where 20,000 people work at the Tesla factory.

Musk became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s IPO — something that has led to a fair amount of criticism from liberals and media pundits lately.

Former New York Times columnist Paul Krugman said only a “rigged system” could allow Musk to get so wealthy, while talking heads on CNN and MS NOW lamented that a “white supremacist” like Musk was the world’s first trillionaire.

Musk in the past has said claims he is a white supremacist and antisemite are absurd, and told CNBC a few years ago he was “pro-semite, if anything.”

Watch above.

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