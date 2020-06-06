A protester in New York City threatened to take the protests to the city’s Diamond District — and bring along gasoline — if Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo did not “come out” and meet protesters’ demands. The threats were aired live during a televised interview on Saturday with Fox News.

“You know I’m a leader of this ‘FTP’ movement. It means a lot of things,” the protester told Fox News. “It can mean free the people, it can mean for the people, it can also mean fire to property.”

“We hope De Blasio and Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction. But if they don’t the next stop is the Diamond District.”

He added, “And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap. So we’re giving them a chance right now to do the right thing.”

After the interview, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn denounced the protester for his call to violence, saying his words were “outrageous.”

“That person was basically suggesting that they plan to go to the Diamond District which is run basically by Orthodox Jews here in New York City,” Shawn noted. “Certainly hope that is not the case and we do not endorse — in fact, we condemn — that type of language here on the Fox News Channel.”

“Someone saying that certainly should be called out in terms of any type of potential threat of any sort.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

