WATCH: Obama and Warnock Tag-Team Herschel Walker At Rally Over His Honorary Badge

Former President Barack Obama and Senator Raphael Warnock mocked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker over the “prop” badge he pulled out during a debate exchange about supporting the police.

Walker was scolded and forced to put the “prop” — which turned out to be an honorary sheriff’s badge — away at that debate two weeks ago.

President Obama headlined a rally in College Park for Senator Warnock and other Georgia Democratic candidates Friday night, and both took shots at Walker, to enthusiastic cheers and laughs from the crowd of supporters.

Warnock used the incident to paint Walker as dishonest:

Gives me no pleasure to say this kind of thing. But after all, I’m a preacher, and so I’m in the business of truth telling. And this is a man who lies about the most basic facts of his life. In fact, his own staff. His own staff in near exasperation said that he lies like he’s breathing. And we all saw it with our own eyes. He wears his lies, quite literally, as a badge of honor. If if we can’t trust him to tell the truth about his life, how can we trust him to protect our lives and our families and our children and our, and our future?

Obama mocked Walker and other Republicans over their emphasis on crime, comparing the candidate to a child:

If you’re watching TV, you’ve heard a lot about crime. Violent crime has gone up over the last seven years, not just the last two. Not just in liberal states, but in conservative rural states, too. That’s a serious problem. Who will fight to keep you and your family safe? The Republican politicians who want to flood our streets with more guns? Who actually voted against more resources for our police departments? Is it somebody who carries around a phony badge and says he’s in law enforcement? Like he’s a kid playing cops and robbers. Or is it leaders like Reverend Warnock and John Ossof and Sanford Bishop, who worked with President Biden to pass the first major gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years? That’s the choice in this election. That’s what’s at stake right now.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

