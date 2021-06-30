WATCH: Olympian Gwen Berry Speaks Out on ‘Disrespectful’ National Anthem That ‘Does Not Speak for Black Americans’

Olympic athlete and activist Gwen Berry spoke out about the protest she waged during a medal ceremony, and the reasons she felt uncomfortable with having the Star Spangled Banner played as she was awarded the bronze for the hammer throw, qualifying her for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ms. Berry protested the playing of the anthem on Saturday as she accepted the bronze at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, by turning her back on the flag and draping an “Activist Athlete” t-shirt over her head.

In an interview on Black News Channel’s BNC Live, Berry explained her actions, including some background on how the ceremony was supposed to go.

“Well originally we were not even supposed to be on the podium during the singing or the playing of the national anthem,” Berry said, and went on to explain that in the moment the anthem began to play, “I feel like it was a setup because those were not the directions, that was not the intent.”

Asked why she feels uncomfortable with the song, Berry replied “History. If you know your history, you know the full song of the national anthem.”

Berry singled out the third verse of the song, which “speaks to slaves in America,” and said the song is “disrespectful and it does not speak for Black Americans. It’s obvious. There’s no question.”

The verse in question states that “No refuge could save the hireling and slave / From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,” which many historians believe is a reference to freed Black slaves who fought for the British Colonial Marines.

Asked to respond to critics who were outraged by the protest, and who might say “Why be on team USA if you don’t want to represent the flag?”, Berry responded “I never said that I didn’t want to go to the Olympic games. That’s why I competed and got third and made the team.”

“I never said that I hated the country. Never said that. All I said was I respect my people enough to not stand to acknowledge something that disrespects them. I love my people, point blank, period,” Berry concluded.

Watch above via Black News Channel.

