WATCH: Pence Spox Katie Miller Scolds Reporter For Asking ‘Can the Uninsured Get Tested’ For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller scolded White House correspondent Brian Karem at the tail end of a coronavirus task force briefing for asking if uninsured people can get tested for the virus just as the VP exited the room.

On Wednesday, Pence conducted a task force briefing for reporters, and toward the end of the briefing, Karem asked Pence and his task force, “Can you please supply some guidance to the uninsured who want to get tested?”

Pence ignored the question, instead going into his wrap-up remarks, in which he praised the U.S. response and downplayed the risk of the virus to “the average American.”

Pence said that “the American people can take some comfort that the reality is, today, that the risk of the coronavirus to the average American remains low,” adding, “as we continue to take these steps, as Americans continue to take commonsense practices to protect their own health, the health of their family, we’ll work to keep it there.”

As Pence walked off, Karem repeated his earlier request for guidance to the uninsured.

“Can you please provide some guidance to the uninsured?” Karem asked. “Can the uninsured get tested?”

As Pence exited and the rest of the task force began to file out, Karem said, “Gentlemen, ladies can the uninsured get tested?”

Miller — who recently married White House senior adviser Stephen Miller — turned to Karem and said, “Screaming for the camera isn’t going to get you anywhere!”

“Well, how about answering the question?” Karem said, as another reporter agreed, “We would like an answer to that question.”

“It’s a valid question, could you answer it?” Karem repeated.

As she departed the briefing room, Miller said, “We’ll get you an answer,” but if she did, Karem has yet to report it.

