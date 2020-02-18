The uncle of Stephen Miller donated to a pro-refugee organization as a wedding gift for the Trump adviser’s marriage to Katie Waldman this past weekend, in a shot at his anti-immigration policies.

Waldman serves as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

Glosser, who is Miller’s maternal uncle, posted a link on Facebook that linked to an “online wedding registry created by comedian Samantha Bee in December,” HuffPost reported.

Glosser wrote on Facebook he would donate as his way to celebrate Miller’s wedding.

The organization of Glosser’s choosing was the refugee advocacy group HIAS, which bills itself as a “Jewish American nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees.”

Miller has been a supporter of anti-immigration policies and aided in getting the proposals on President Donald Trump’s desk.

With the donation came a note from Glosser on Facebook that stated, “[HIAS] helped to rescue my family from Czarist oppression in the Russian Empire in 1906…had our refugee forebears not been helped to emigrate to the USA, they and their children would have been murdered by the racial madness of Nazism; as were the 74 of our relatives who were shut out of America by the race/religion-based immigration exclusion act of 1925 enacted by the ”America First ‘First’ populists of the day.”

“Protect the refugee and welcome the stranger,” he said, “they built America.”

