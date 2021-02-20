WATCH: Plane Engine Catches Fire Right After Takeoff; Flight Manages to Land With Everyone Safe

United Airlines flight 328 had an engine fail shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon. The pilot immediately made a mayday call and returned to the airport.

The pilot managed to land the plane safely with all 241 people on board (231 passengers and 10 crew members), but did drop large pieces of debris in a residential neighborhood near the airport in the town of Broomfield, Co. So far, there are no reports of injuries on the ground either.

According to CNN, the plane was a Boeing 777 that was bound for Honolulu. The plane’s right engine failed about five minutes after takeoff. Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion and debris began raining down from the sky, leaving a debris field that has stretched at least a mile to a mile-and-a-half.

CNN played the audio recording of the pilot’s mayday call:

Mayday, mayday. United 328. Heavy mayday, mayday aircraft — Departure United 328. Heavy mayday aircraft — just experienced engine failure. Need to return immediately.

A video purporting to show the engine burning jet fuel was posted on Twitter.

I say again, holyyyy crap! We’ll have to let NTSB do its work to identify the cause for this engine failure, but this video of #UA328 is insane.pic.twitter.com/V4qvPwIJ5G — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) February 20, 2021

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident and has asked area residents to report any debris they find but avoid touching it, due to the risk of hazardous chemicals.

