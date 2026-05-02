Megyn Kelly Goes Off on Trump Over Gas Prices Amid Stunning Surge: ‘F*cking Bullsh*t!’

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YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly slammed President Donald Trump’s take on gas prices and the Iran War amid a stunning surge at the pump, calling it “f*cking bullshit!”

On Friday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly — who has been a strong critic of the war — tore into Trump over remarks he and his allies made this week about the high gas prices being worth it:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And you know what? And we’re not going to have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran. The gas will go down as soon as the war is over, it will drop like a rock. There’s so much of it. It’s all over the place, sitting all over oceans of the world. And it’ll be, it’ll go down.

But what won’t happen is if Iran had a nuclear weapons and used it, then the whole world is a different place. I could have to pay a little bit more for gasoline. The gasoline, the oil, will go down rapidly as soon as the war is over.

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: By the way, I just want to correct myself. That was yesterday. Today, they’ve already gone off another 10 cents to $4 and almost 40 cents a barrel. It’s 4.39 that the average gallon is costing. So there is President Trump saying that. Here’s Senator Rick Scott, a Republican, doubling down with Kaitlan Collins.

(VIDEO CLIP)

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Okay, I’m sorry, I just I’m taking this before I give it to you. That’s f*cking bullsh*t!

The intelligence community assessed that Iran was not anywhere near getting a nuclear bomb. That comes from President Trump’s intelligence community right before we launched this war.

President Trump himself said that we had obliterated the nuclear sites in June, which we believed and reported and congratulated him on. So this is just bullsh*t!

You can say Iran’s a bad actor. Iran has proxies who are doing bad things in the region. Iran has designs on hurting America. That’s all true.

But what he just said is a lie. It’s bullsh*t. It’s f*cking propaganda and it’s not gonna sell. People don’t believe it.

And that is why the president’s poll numbers on approval for this war continue to drop into the basement and approval of the war is in the basement as well. The latest poll just came out in two thirds of the American public are against it, two-thirds of the American public are against the war.

The gas prices Buck, I just, you tell me whether America’s gonna swallow “we just need to do it in order to prevent a nuclear weapon from dropping on our heads.”