WATCH: Protester Gets in MSNBC Reporter’s Space, Yells ‘Take Off Your Damn Mask!’

As MSNBC’s Steve Patterson tried to maintain coronavirus precautions while reporting on protesters at a California beach, a man got within inches of him and yelled “Take off your mask, man!”

On Saturday afternoon’s edition of Weekends with Alex Witt, anchor Alex Witt tossed to Patterson, who was covering a small gathering of protesters near a beach in Laguna Beach, California.

But while Patterson was delivering a breezy report on California’s social distancing restrictions and the beautiful cars he was seeing pass by, a man in an orange shirt walked right up behind him and yelled “Take off your damn mask, man, you don’t need it!”

As the man walked by he stuck his finger in Patterson’s face, and while Patterson the unflappable did not break stride or stop doing his job, he did raise an arm to ward off the man’s approach.

Patterson also posted separate video on Twitter that featured the small group of protesters holding signs that included one which called California Governor Gavin Newsom a “terrorist.”

A small contingent of protestors takes to the streets lining the blocked off shoreline in Laguna Beach. Their message: They want the stay at home order lifted… now. They say the beaches aren’t the primary worry but it was fuel to the fire. We’re live: @MSNBC. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/Zd8LFvG3nB — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) May 2, 2020

Earlier this week, a protester in Iowa provoked an altercation with a reporter who was wearing a protective mask, screaming her refusal to abide by recommended social distancing guidelines. The reporter said the woman was “spitting” on her.

