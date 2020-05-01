An Ohio reporter was harassed Friday by a protester at the state capitol who allegedly followed her while shouting she had “no right to social distancing in public.”

A video of the encounter circulating online showed the woman following NBC4 reporter Adrienne Robbins during a protest in Columbus. “In charge of NBC4’s social media? Is that, like, your job? How old are you?” the woman asked, before launching into a tirade.

“Did you know that the company that you work for is lying to the American people?” the woman asked. “And you know that what you’re doing is wrong at the end of the day. You know it. Do you see how nervous you are? You’re shaking. You are sweating. Your glasses, you can’t even see out of them. … You are terrifying the general public, you realize that.” (Video of the encounter failed to confirm either the sweating or the shaking.)

.@ARobbinsTV politely asked this woman to stay 6 feet away. She didnt. pic.twitter.com/nyAEhQMZCP — Laura Hancock (@laurahancock) May 1, 2020

Robbins described the encounter on Twitter, writing that the woman also complained about her face mask. “I asked this woman to respect my space after she was yelling and spitting in my face. She said I had no right to social distancing in public and continued to follow me. Complaining about my mask (that is meant to protect her and those around me).”

Protesters on Friday gathered in Ohio and in Michigan to protest social distancing measures imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]