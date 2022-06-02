WATCH: Protesters Throw Themselves in Front of British Soldiers During Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Police officers in the United Kingdom detained protesters who tried to disrupt the ceremony currently underway in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The festivities are being held in Elizabeth’s honor as she becomes the first British monarch to hold the throne for 70 years. The event is expected to involve a great deal of celebration and pageantry across the UK, and the celebrations got underway on Thursday with Trooping the Colour — a military parade on the road between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

As the Queen’s Guard marched, a number of protesters were seen emerging from the crowd and placing themselves in front of the soldiers. One man seemed to be wearing a replica crown, while the others seemed to be holding signs calling for the re-distribution of royal lands. The soldiers marched on despite the interference and the protesters were quickly taken into custody by the police.

The animal rights group Animal Rebellion took credit for the incident in a tweet they posted:

BREAKING: Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you! Join our #PlantBasedFuture talk this Friday! Link in our Bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7X9rxXqVOa — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) June 2, 2022

The Guardian obtained a statement from the group saying the protest was for “the crown’s inaction on the climate emergency and their continued support for meat, fishing, and dairy.”

Watch above, via Sky News.

