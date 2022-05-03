WATCH: Psaki Asked About Traveling to Other States for Abortions Hours Before Roe Draft Leaked

Just hours before the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about women being reimbursed for travel to other states for abortion and other elective procedures.

At Monday’s press briefing, Reuters White House correspondent Trevor Hunnicutt asked about a bit of news that turned out to be extremely prescient a few hours later, when Politico published the draft Supreme Court decision that was leaked to them Monday night, and which would overturn the right to abortion if it goes into effect.

MR. HUNNICUTT: One other issue. Amazon told its employees today that they would be providing a new workplace benefit to allow workers to travel to other states if they need to for abortion procedures. I’m curious what the White House thinks of that, whether that’s something that is appropriate as there are more restrictions on abortion rights, and whether that’s something that unions should seek in collective bargaining negotiations? MS. PSAKI: Sure. Well, I don’t have any comment on a decision by a private sector company. We — you know our view on the archaic abortion laws that we’ve seen put into place across the country in some states, far too many states. I’m happy to check if there’s more we have to say on it.

Hunnicutt was referring to an announcement that Amazon made Monday to staff that “it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.”

Amazon’s new benefit, effective to Jan. 1 retroactively, applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home and virtual care is not possible, the company’s message said. It is open to U.S. employees or covered dependents enrolled in Premera or Aetna health plans, whether they work in a corporate office or a warehouse. The reimbursements that Amazon announced on Monday are not specific to abortion. They provide for other non-life threatening treatments such as around cardiology, cellular gene therapies and substance-abuse disorder services as well. Separately, Amazon offers up to $10,000 in annual travel reimbursements for life-threatening issues.

Watch above via The White House and Reuters.

