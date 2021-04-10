WATCH: Reporter Asks Jen Psaki If It’s ‘Dangerous’ To Cite Polls Showing Strong Support for Biden Infrastructure Plan

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if it’s “a little dangerous” to consistently cite polls that show strong public support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

At Friday’s White House briefing, AFP White House correspondent Sebastian Smith took up the mantle of bipartisanship, asking if President Biden prioritizes “getting one or more Republicans to support this” infrastructure plan, adding “I know you’ve been saying consistently that it doesn’t — in a way, it doesn’t matter what they do on the Hill because the public supports what the President is doing, and you point to polls, and they do say that.”

“We don’t say it doesn’t matter; it’s just an impact,” Psaki interrupted. “And there’s a question that I hope your colleagues on the Hill ask a number of Republicans, which is: Why would they oppose investment in our nation’s infrastructure when the vast majority of the American public thinks it’s imperative we do?”

But Smith went on to wonder if it’s at all “dangerous” to cite polls. Psaki did not think so.

Q Isn’t it a little dangerous to be always citing the polls though, as you’re — basically all your credibility rests in the polls? MS. PSAKI: Do you not think the American people’s view is important as it relates to what elected officials do on the Hill? Q Sure. But don’t polls change a lot, whereas the elected officials are elected officials representing (inaudible)? MS. PSAKI: There’s been pretty consistent support for infrastructure. And I think it’s an important point. We feel like it’s an important point. Because when we talk about bipartisanship, we’re talking about how we meet the needs of the American people — Republicans, independents, Democrats. Rebuilding bridges is not a Democratic idea. Ensuring kids don’t have access to — have access to clean water is not a Democratic idea. Broadband access probably actually impacts more rural areas that might be leaning more Republican than Democratic, if you look at it — the maps across the country. So our point is: This is addressing not a political issue; this is addressing a vital need in the country that’s not — that impacts all of the American people.

Psaki is correct, President Biden’s plan polls extremely well, and infrastructure spending in general has enjoyed overwhelming public support for many years.

Biden’s plan, and many of its provisions, do not poll well with Republican voters, but those voters do overwhelmingly support several investment that GOP lawmakers have balked at including in the definition of infrastructure — such as elder care, replacing lead pipes, and improving public schools.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

