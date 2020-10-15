WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploads Racist Impersonation to His Own YouTube Channel

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was caught on tape — by Rudy Giuliani — doing a racist impersonation that was then accidentally posted to hizzoner’s own YouTube page.

Giuliani interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer for his “Common Sense” podcast this week, and The Daily Beast reports that an extended version of the interview — since deleted — was uploaded to the channel, and included post-interview footage of Giuliani doing an extended riff in which he adopted a caricatured Asian accent. From The Daily Beast:

After a few moments of small talk with an assistant who appears to be Jayne Zirkle, an animated Giuliani started affecting a stereotypical Chinese accent while telling Zirkle that she’s “going to be the most famous model in China.” “Ah, get me Jayne Zirkle,” he said while using the accent. After asking others in the room what they wanted for dinner, Giuliani continued to say Zirkle’s name in the mocking accent. He then started pantomiming a bow while repeating her name, laughing as his team tried to steer him back to talking about the interview. A few seconds later, the video finally cut out.

As of this writing, Giuliani has not addressed the video.

Watch the clip above via Rudy Giuliani.

