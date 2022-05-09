WATCH: Russian Ambassador Doused with Red Paint By Polish Anti-War Protestors During Victory Day Parade

The Russian Ambassador to Poland was hit by red paint by Polish citizens protesting Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Monday morning.

Sergey Andreev was taking part in Russia’s Victory Day celebration by laying a wreath at a cemetery for Soviet soldiers in Warsaw. He was surrounded by anti-war protesters and covered with red paint.

The New York Times explains:

Russia’s ambassador to Poland was doused in red paint when he went to lay a wreath at a cemetery for Soviet soldiers in Warsaw, according to state news agency RIA Novosti. It posted a video showing Sergey Andreev, the ambassador, with red paint on his face and shirt as protesters, some with Ukrainian flags, chanted around him.

Other angles of the paint attack have been tweeted which you can see below:

Russia’s ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev is hit with red paint while laying flowers at a Soviet war memorial in Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/vwsOcUY8QD — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 9, 2022

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev covered in red paint in Warsaw. 100s of protesters met him at the soviet soldiers cemetery where he went to mark Russian victory day over the Nazis. The crowd chants “fascist” and “murderer” at him. pic.twitter.com/jAIHvLXEgv — Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) May 9, 2022

Poland has received millions of Ukrainian refugees, comprised almost entirely of women, children, and the elderly, while men stay in Ukraine and fight the deadly invasion by the Russian military.

