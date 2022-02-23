

Former President Donald Trump continued to make partisan attacks on President Joe Biden despite the developing international crisis following Vladimir Putin’s invasion into sovereign Ukraine.

During a radio interview with conservative hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton that aired Tuesday, Trump heaped praise on Putin, calling his invasion into Ukraine “savvy” and a “smart” move. Trump’s flouting of the very domestic bipartisanship that helped the US defeat the former Soviet Union during the Cold War drew the ire of many political commentators, such as Joe Scarborough who called Trump a “useful idiot” for such comments.

But just like the famed honeybadger, Trump doesn’t appear to care about that. Scoring political points appears to be a priority for the former President, over supporting the sitting President during what can only be called an international crisis.

Via his Save America PAC email list, Trump sent his first salvo early Wednesday morning that read “Our Country has totally lost its self-confidence!” The pithy comment evoked memories of his Twitter missives before he was de-platformed for inciting violence following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Minutes later, Trump added “Putin is playing Biden like a drum. It is not a pretty thing to watch!”

Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington, who is not banned from Twitter, shared screenshots of his comments on the social media platform, which raised the question of why Trump wasn’t sharing this information on his newly launched platform Truth Social. Perhaps the buggy nature of the just-launched social media outlet has also affected Trump?

