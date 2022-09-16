WATCH: Terrifying Fire Consumes 42-Story Skyscraper in China

By Kipp Jones Sep 16th, 2022, 5:17 pm
 
A raging inferno consumed a 42-story skyscraper in China’s Hunan province Friday. The number of of deaths or injuries is unknown.

Videos of the fire began to circulate on Twitter Friday afternoon. They showed a building completely engulfed in flames as debris fell to the ground below.

The building is 720-feet tall and is located in the city of Changsha, Fox News reported. The towering structure is believed to be the headquarters of China Telecom.

Writing for Deadline, Jesse Whittock reported on the fire:

Local reports suggest people were evacuated from the building, which is about 200-meters high. China Telecom is a massive, state-owned operation employing hundreds of thousands of staff. It is unknown how many work at the Changsha tower and state media says the number of fatalities is not yet clear.

