WATCH: Terrifying Fire Consumes 42-Story Skyscraper in China

A raging inferno consumed a 42-story skyscraper in China’s Hunan province Friday. The number of of deaths or injuries is unknown.

Videos of the fire began to circulate on Twitter Friday afternoon. They showed a building completely engulfed in flames as debris fell to the ground below.

The building is 720-feet tall and is located in the city of Changsha, Fox News reported. The towering structure is believed to be the headquarters of China Telecom.

A fire engulfed a skyscraper on Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, with authorities saying that no casualties had yet been found. #Chinatelecom#OmanObserver #Oman pic.twitter.com/6wHmDqfigQ — Oman Observer 🇴🇲 (@OmanObserver) September 16, 2022

Chinese FIREBALL – Skyscraper Engulfed In Flames Chinese state media outlet China Telecom claimed no casualties have been found yet after a ferocious fire smothered their 42-floor skyscraper housing in the city of Changsha Friday. The building did not collapse like the WTC. pic.twitter.com/tKFyAj5KlJ — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) September 16, 2022

3rd video: #China: Huge Fire Breaks Out At Chinese Skyscraper In Changsha https://t.co/26m6ErHCGF pic.twitter.com/SZl24HBULo — Shadi Alkasim (@Shadi_Alkasim) September 16, 2022

Writing for Deadline, Jesse Whittock reported on the fire:

Local reports suggest people were evacuated from the building, which is about 200-meters high. China Telecom is a massive, state-owned operation employing hundreds of thousands of staff. It is unknown how many work at the Changsha tower and state media says the number of fatalities is not yet clear.

