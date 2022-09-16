Wisconsin Democratic Senate Candidate Mocked After His List of Law Enforcement Endorsements Is Only TWO Cops

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) is being mocked after his campaign unveiled a statewide “coalition” of two active law enforcement officers who have endorsed his U.S. Senate run.

Barnes is facing Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in November, and with polling tight, he apparently felt the need to show he is supported by police officers.

He put out a press release obtained by WisPolitics that does not appear on his campaign website. The release states:

Today, a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers from across the state endorsed Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes for the U.S. Senate. Wisconsin law enforcement officers know that they can trust Mandela to support them and provide resources to ensure they can keep communities safe.

The list includes the names of nine law enforcement officers from from Milwaukee to Racine. Notably, all but two people on the list are retired:

Darlene Jenkins Ray, Retired Captain (Milwaukee, WI)

Greg Thompson, Retired Police Officer (Milwaukee, WI)

Paul Piotrowski, Retired Police Sergeant (Stevens Point, WI)

Gloria Reyes, Former Police Officer (Madison, WI)

Eddie Albritton, Retired Police Officer (Milwaukee, WI)

Malik Frazier, Deputy Sheriff (Racine, WI)

John Siegel, Police Captain (La Crosse, WI)

Steven Madsen, Retired Police Officer (Racine, WI)

Connie Cobb Madsen, Retired Police Officer (Racine, WI)

Barnes’ list attracted its share of mockery online from locals:

Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has unveiled a list of law enforcement officers who are endorsing his run and, well, it’s not very long. Just two of the 13,400 active duty law enforcement officers in the state are endorsing his run!https://t.co/mFUNRcdXLR — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 16, 2022

This is wild. Mandela Barnes is endorsed by only two(!) active law enforcement officers across the entire state of Wisconsin. And for some reason his campaign decided to put this out in a press release. https://t.co/hZFOHfkpNW — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) September 16, 2022

Hahahahaha cops hate @TheOtherMandela because Mandela Barnes loves criminals And he decided to put that in a press release!! Looks like the @dscc run by @GaryPeters can’t even force every single Democratic candidate to drop out for *good candidates* #wisen #misen https://t.co/tjXn98w4zB — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 16, 2022

Barnes was previously photographed wearing a T-shirt that read “Abolish ICE” and has been branded by the Republican National Committee as Wisconsin’s “defund the police” Democrat.

The Democrat argues on his website he is in favor of keeping criminals in jail and “communities safe” from crime.

