WATCH: Trump Claims Democrats ‘Took The Word GOD Out of the Pledge of Allegiance’ — But They Actually Said it A LOT

President Donald Trump claimed that Democrats omitted the word “GOD” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention, but a review of the publicly available video of the convention shows that not to be true.

On Saturday morning, Trump made the accusation, and even claimed to have double-checked after a bout of skepticism.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!” Trump wrote.

But not only did they include “one nation, under God” in every recitation of the pledge, they also threw in several bonus mentions, including during the climax of former Vice President Joe Biden’s acceptance speech Thursday night:

The Irish poet Seamus Heaney once wrote: “History says, Don’t hope on this side of the grave, But then, once in a lifetime The longed-for tidal wave Of justice can rise up, And hope and history rhyme” This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme. With passion and purpose, let us begin – you and I together, one nation, under God – united in our love for America and united in our love for each other. For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark. This is our moment. This is our mission. May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of the nation. And this is a battle that we, together, will win. I promise you.

Watch Democrats at the DNC convention say “under God” a bunch of times above, via the DNC.

